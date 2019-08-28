MLW Announces Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc Bunkhouse Match

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a Bunkhouse Match featuring Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner for the MLW Fusion TV tapings in Dallas, Texas on September 7. You can check out the full announcement below.

Ol Mancer is packing up his ’92 Dodge RAM with pitchforks, bales of hay, lariats, cowbells, his lucky spittoon and whatever else can fit into his pick-up as he hits the road to Dallas next week for a fight unlike any other in the history of Major League Wrestling.

MLW today announced a Bunkhouse Match: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc (presented by Salina de la Renta) at MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

This June Salina de la Renta and her games crossed the line with Mance Warner pushing it so far that the Bucksnort brawler seemingly snapped. Thus began the Summer of the Southern Psychopath.

Ol Mancer has been raising hell all summer and Salina along with Promociones Dorado has paid dearly. From causing chaos backstage to stealing LA Park’s golden ticket for a future title shot and most recently chasing Jimmy Havoc, Salina and Park around New York City with a chainsaw!

In the aftermath, reports surfaced that Salina de la Renta and Jimmy Havoc stooged the “Chainsaw Mancer Massacre” incident to authorities leading to the popular wrestler being arrested. Rumors indicate that it was Havoc that placed the call to NYPD.

Bailed out of jail by an undisclosed “friend”, Ol Mancer wasted no time in challenging Havoc to a Bunkhouse Match in Dallas on September 7… and Salina quickly accepted realizing this could very well be an opportunity to finally rid her world of Mance Warner.

What is a Bunkhouse Match? Anything goes! Wrestlers can fight all over the arena and use whatever they want as weapons are legal! Just make sure to bring your cowboy boots, a durable pair of jeans and a 6-pack of whoop ass as that’s what it will take to win this wild southern stipulation match.

Will the Summer of the Southern Psychopath end in triumph or will Jimmy Havoc unleash hell on behalf of the Puerto Rican Powerbroker and empresaria?

