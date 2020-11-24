wrestling / News
MLW News: Calvin Tankman Reportedly Planned For Big Push, This Week’s Fusion to Be an Extended Episode
November 23, 2020
– Calvin Tankman is reportedly set for a big push in MLW. As previously reported, MLW is hyping Tankman’s debut for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Tankman will be doing a lot of media for the company and is expected to get a big push right from the start.
Tankman’s opponent has not yet been named for this week.
– In related news, this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion will be extended and will run longer than usual. The show will not be delayed on Fubo like it was last week, where live sports programming ran into the show’s premiere timeslot
