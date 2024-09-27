MLW Cancels St. Petersburg Show Due to Hurricane Helene

MLW has canceled its planned show in St. Petersburg due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. MLW issued a press release announcing that the October 4th show is canceled in the wake of the hurricane, which hit Florida on Thursday night and has made its way up the region.

The announcemt reads:

MLW St. Petersburg Show Cancelled Due to Hurricane Helene

All ticket holders will receive full refunds

Due to the severe impact of Hurricane Helene in St. Petersburg, we have made the decision to cancel the upcoming show at the Coliseum. The safety of our staff, talent, crew, and fans in the Tampa/St Pete area is our top priority, and we believe this is the most responsible course of action given the current conditions.

We will keep everyone updated with further details, including rescheduling information if available.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds effective immediately.

Please stay safe and take care.