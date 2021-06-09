MLW CEO Court Bauer Issues Statement on Retirement of Lio Rush

As noted last night, Lio Rush revealed that he was injured at AEW Double or Nothing and subsequently announced his retirement from wrestling. Major League Wrestling has issued a statement from CEO Court Bauer about the departure of the former MLW Middleweight champion.

Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle

Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush has elected to retire and focus on his family projects outside of the ring, following an injury.

“Lio is a brilliant athlete who made a difficult decision but one that I admire for his commitment to putting family first,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I along with everyone at Major League Wrestling wish Lio continued success with the next chapter of his life and thank him for sharing his extraordinary talent with the world.”