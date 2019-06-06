MLW CEO Says Ross and Marshall Von Erich Got Biggest Pop in Company History

– MLW CEO Court Bauer stated on Twitter this week that Ross and Marshall Von Erich received the biggest pop in MLW history when they made an appearance the promotion’s event in Milwaukee Wisconsin. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Bauer wrote in response to a fan asking about what kind of reaction The Von Erichs will get when they appear at MLW’s Dallas event. He stated, “Straight up: @RAMVonErich got the biggest pop in the history of @MLW when they came out in Milwaukee. I can only imagine what will go down Sept. 7 in Dallas.”

Ross and Marshall Von Erich signed multi-year deals with MLW last month.