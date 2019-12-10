MLW Confirms Rescheduling of Intimidation Games in Chicago to April 2020

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the delay of the promotion’s return to Chicago, Illinois. The return has been pushed back to Saturday, April 18 2020. You can check out the full announcement below.

MLW’s return to Chicago rescheduled for Saturday April 18

Event set to be MLW Fusion TV taping

Chicago – Major League Wrestling today announced the rescheduling of its “MLW: Intimidation Games” event at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

The event, originally scheduled for February 29, has been moved to Saturday April 18 at Cicero Stadium. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

All current ticket holders will have their tickets honored for the April 18 event at Cicero Stadium.

Tickets are available now starting at $10 at www.MLWTickets.com.

The event will feature championship title fights and MLW’s top ranked fighting athletes. Scheduled to appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr.

Salina de la Renta

Low Ki

The Dynasty

Mance Warner

Konnan

Injustice

Plus more!