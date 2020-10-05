MLW Confirms New TV Deal in UK, Ireland

MLW has reportedly confirmed a new deal for UK and Ireland television coverage. Inside the Ropes reports that the company has signed a deal with The Sports Channel Network. The deal will see the company stay available in the majority of households in the countries via Freeview.

The deal is one of several that MLW has signed for distribution during their time off, including deals with DAZN and Fubo TV. A source within the company told ITR:

“The key appeal to this deal is that it is a multi-platform deal. MLW has put a big focus on betting on streaming while being mindful of always having a conventional cable/satellite partner. This comprehensive deal provides MLW with a streaming presence on Sports Channel Network’s sister streamer VOD365 as well as Sports Channel Network, which does not require a subscription and is available on FreeView.”

The announcement was originally set to be made in conjunction with a live event special from the UK, but that has been impossible due to the pandemic. There are still plans for a UK event once they are able to do so.