MLW Confirms New Working Relationship With Pro Wrestling NOAH

It was reported yesterday that MLW had formed a working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH and now the company has confirmed it with an official announcement. You can see the press release for the announcement below.

MLW partners with Pro Wrestling NOAH to form alliance

TOKYO & NEW YORK — It is with great honor that Major League Wrestling partners with Pro Wrestling NOAH to form an alliance.

This all-encompassing partnership will feature athletes exchanged between the two organizations as well as opportunities to share content in addition to other opportunities.

The partnership will commence with an MLW wrestler participating in the 2019 N-1 Victory tour that commences this August. The wrestler will be revealed at a later date.

“Pro Wrestling NOAH has a rich history of promoting some of the grandest wrestling bouts in the history of the sport,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. “This is a very exciting partnership. We look forward to joining NOAH and beginning a new voyage for a new era.”