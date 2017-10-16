MLW Considering Running Monthly Shows After MLW: One-Shot

– MLW is considering the possibility of running regular shows after MLW: One-Shot’s success, according to a new report. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the company may return to running monthy shows in Florida, with Orlando serving as a home base.

MLW CEO Court Bauer told the site, “We were really happy with the first show at Gilt. We see the chance to grow in Florida, and using Orlando as a base of operations makes sense.”

He noted that Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville are possible locations for shows and added, “There’s a lot of our DNA in the Florida wrestling scene. We want guys who have a certain quality to them, and luckily this area has a lot of what we’re looking for.”