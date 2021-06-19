MLW News: Company In Contact With Big Names For Fall, Update On Caribbean Title

– MLW has reportedly been in contact with some big names for its fall season. PWInsider reports that the company has been in talks with several big names with an eye to bringing them in starting with their September 11th show in Dallas, Texas.

The site notes that there has been some contact between MLW and Braun Strowman’s representatives, but there’s no news on how far it has gotten or if anything will come from it.

– The site also reports that the plan is to have the MLW Caribbean Championship, which is an IWA Puerto Rican title, will be staying around in MLW. The plan is to present the belt in a way that acknowledges and “lean[s] into the history of Puerto Rico as a brawling, violent territory,” making it something akin to a more serious version of a hardcore championship.

King Muertes will be facing Richard Holliday at the company’s return show in Philadelphia on July 10th for the title.