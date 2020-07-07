MLW COO Issues Statement on Brian Pillman Jr’s Status Ahead of AEW Dark Debut

Brian Pillman Jr. is making his AEW Dark debut tonight, but he’s not done with MLW yet according to the company. MLW COO Jared St. Laurent has issued a statement to John Pollock of POST Wrestling noting that Pillman is still with the company and “has our full blessing” to perform elsewhere under the terms of his contract while MLW is shut down during the pandemic.

Pillman will face Shawn Spears on tonight’s Dark. You can check out St. Laurent’s full statement below:

“Brian is not released and is fully aware of our schedule, which includes events October 3rd and December 5th pending the state of the pandemic. We put the health of our talent/staff and their family and our fans before bookings, which is why we are not running at the moment. We’ve been in contact with Brian to relay this. If he elects to perform elsewhere under the terms of his deal, he certainly has our full blessing to do so.”