wrestling / News
MLW Announces New Partnership with The Crash
August 10, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW has announced that they have started a working relationship with The Crash promotion in Mexico. Crash is considered the third biggest promotion in Mexico behind AAA and CMLL.
PWInsider notes that Salina de la Renta was heavily involved behind the scenes in putting the deal together.
The news follows MLW announcing a partnership with Pro Wrestling NOAH last month.
BREAKING NEWS: The world of MLW never stops and more alliances continue to grow as we are happy to announce a new working partnership with @TheCrashLuchas pic.twitter.com/jgv25uYRF3
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury
- Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Jericho Didn’t Go Over Rock In His WWE Debut Promo, Jericho’s First PPV Match Being a Loss
- Becky Lynch Blasts Sasha Banks, Says She Couldn’t Handle Losing