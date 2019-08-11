wrestling / News

MLW Announces New Partnership with The Crash

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– MLW has announced that they have started a working relationship with The Crash promotion in Mexico. Crash is considered the third biggest promotion in Mexico behind AAA and CMLL.

PWInsider notes that Salina de la Renta was heavily involved behind the scenes in putting the deal together.

The news follows MLW announcing a partnership with Pro Wrestling NOAH last month.

