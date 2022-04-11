MLW Creating New Caribbean Championship, Expanding Deal With IWA Puerto Rico

Major League Wrestling has announced that it is creating a new MLW Caribbean Championship and expanding its partnership with IWA Puerto Rico. The announcement reads:

MLW and the IWA Puerto Rico have been discussing trading more talent as well as the island holding more title bouts.

The two promotions are also readying for the historic Caribbean Championship to be retired… well, the old Caribbean belt that is.

A new Caribbean Championship has been commissioned and depending on the final touches, could make its debut in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum on Friday May 13th.