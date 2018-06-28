MLW to Crown First Middleweight Champion July 19th

MLW has announced that July 19th in New York City Maxwell J. Friedman vs. Joey Ryan has been signed to determine the first Middleweight Champion. The MLW middleweight division will have competitors weighing up to 205 pounds. Here is the updated card for the show, which will air as a two hour special on beIN sports on July 27th…

* To Determine The First MLW Middleweight Champion: Joey Ryan vs. MJF

* John Hennigan vs. Low Ki

* Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

* Battle Riot: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, John Hennigan, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade, MJF, Rey Fenix, Kotto Brazil and more to be announced soon!

The winner of the 40-man Battle Riot will receive a World Title shot anytime, anywhere. Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope in this no DQ mega match.