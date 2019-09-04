MLW Signs Dominic Garrini vs. Ariel Dominguez for Dallas TV Tapings

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that BJJ grappler Dominic Garrini will face Ariel Dominguez for the upcoming Fusion TV tapings in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, September 7. You can check out the full announcement below.

BJJ Gold Medalist Dominic Garrini grapples with University of Iowa’s Ariel Dominguez in Dallas debut this Saturday

“The Bone Collector” Dominic Garrini is coming to cripple the competition in MLW. The first test for the BJJ gold medalist: a top ranked University of Iowa collegiate wrestler turned pro in Ariel Dominguez.

Major League Wrestling today announced Dominic Garrini vs. Ariel Dominguez for MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area this Saturday September 7.

The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

This bout marks Garrini’s MLW debut. A veteran of over 200 competitive Jiu Jitsu matches and holding countless gold medals from the IBJJF, ADCC, AGC, NAGA, Grapplers Quest and other organizations, Garrini is as real as it gets.

Fighting out of Canton, Ohio Dominic Garrini is one of the most accomplished Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners in the sport.

Reaching the rarified air of being one of the top 10 ranked Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners in the world, Garrini is a top level athlete. Representing Team East Coast Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Garrini often wears a Gi to the ring and at times even fights in one… with some theorizing giving him the unfair advantage in bouts.

“Brazilian Jiu Jitsu versus wrestling is one of the best rivalries in terms of styles you will ever see,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This fight is a true showcase of the fusion of styles here at MLW. Now the question is which one is truly major league.”

An up-and-coming member of the Team Filthy team (captained by Tom Lawlor), Ariel Dominguez is a scrappy shooter with explosive takedown ability. Recently expanding his arsenal to include more submissions and brawling, this bout is poses

Dominguez has wrestled since he was a child with dreams of going pro. Collecting several tournament wins, becoming an amateur wrestling state champion, an All American and ranked #1 in the country as a senior, Dominguez is a world class mat grappler.

See Garrini make his debut as he grapples with Dominguez live this Saturday, September 7 in Dallas!

