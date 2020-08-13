wrestling
MLW News: Dominic Garrini is ‘Lost in the Amazon,’ Lineup For This Week’s Underground
– Bad news, MLW fans: Dominic Garrini is currently “missing” in the Amazon, according to the company. MLW is running a storyline where the Team Filthy member is missing; you can read the article text below.
Where is Dominic Garrini?
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gold medalist Dominic Garrini has gone missing in the Amazon.
Arriving in Brazil earlier this week, the charter member of Team Filthy has been searching the world for the next fighter of Team Filthy. The Kookies and Kream sponsored wrestler now finds himself the focus of a search.
Garrini, known as the “Bone Collector,” spoke earlier this week to MLW.com via Zoom and expressed his enthusiasm for taking in some jungle fights on the Amazon River.
Now, just 3 days into his trip in South America, Garrini has gone missing and Team Filthy is reportedly in full panic mode.
MLW.com has learned that footage discovered near his base camp will air tonight on Pulp FUSION. Will it offer any hints on the whereabouts of Dominic Garrini? Stay tuned.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dominic Garrini, please contact Team Filthy on Twitter at: @FilthyTomLawlor.
– This week’s MLW Underground will have the following classic matches:
* Christopher Daniels, Dick Togo and Ikuto Hidaka vs. Los Maximos and Quiet Storm
* CW Anderson vs. Devon Storm
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says That Triple H and Shawn Michaels Used To Bully The Rock Backstage
- Seth Rollins Says Eddie Kingston Has Hopefully Matured, Praises His Mic Work, Comments on RAW Underground
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Raw Underground, Says He Likes the Concept & WWE Shouldn’t Overproduce It
- More Backstage Details Regarding Heat on Sammy Guevara Following Chair Throw on Matt Hardy