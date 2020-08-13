MLW News: Dominic Garrini is ‘Lost in the Amazon,’ Lineup For This Week’s Underground

– Bad news, MLW fans: Dominic Garrini is currently “missing” in the Amazon, according to the company. MLW is running a storyline where the Team Filthy member is missing; you can read the article text below.

Where is Dominic Garrini?

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gold medalist Dominic Garrini has gone missing in the Amazon.

Arriving in Brazil earlier this week, the charter member of Team Filthy has been searching the world for the next fighter of Team Filthy. The Kookies and Kream sponsored wrestler now finds himself the focus of a search.

Garrini, known as the “Bone Collector,” spoke earlier this week to MLW.com via Zoom and expressed his enthusiasm for taking in some jungle fights on the Amazon River.

Now, just 3 days into his trip in South America, Garrini has gone missing and Team Filthy is reportedly in full panic mode.

MLW.com has learned that footage discovered near his base camp will air tonight on Pulp FUSION. Will it offer any hints on the whereabouts of Dominic Garrini? Stay tuned.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dominic Garrini, please contact Team Filthy on Twitter at: @FilthyTomLawlor.