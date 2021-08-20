wrestling / News
MLW Event In Dallas Rescheduled For Next Year Due To COVID Surge
MLW has announced that its scheduled event in Dallas on September 11 has been rescheduled to next year due to rising COVID numbers in the state of Texas. The event will now take place on March 31, 2022.
Here’s the full release from MLW with the details:
Due to rising coronavirus numbers in the state of Texas, Major League Wrestling has rescheduled its September 11 Dallas event for Thursday March 31, 2022.
“Unfortunately, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and emerging lambda variant in Texas, we have come to the difficult but right decision to reschedule our September event in Texas,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We don’t take postponing an event lightly, however, the health and well being of our fans, talent, staff, crew and the community remains paramount.”
Since July, the number of coronavirus patients in North Texas continues to climb. With hospitals and ICUs on the brink of capacity, the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area has been hit hard by the latest wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.
All tickets for the September 11 will be honored for the March 31, 2022 event.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Weighs In On Part-Timers in WWE, Says CM Punk Wasn’t As Over As Cena or Rock
- Backstages Notes on Other Celebrity Plans for WWE SummerSlam That Fell Through
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels vs. Vader At WWE SummerSlam 1996, Michaels Stopping Vader’s Main Event Push
- Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train