wrestling / News
MLW News: Another Event Reportedly Planned For WrestleMania Weekend, MLW Appears On Euphoria
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
– MLW will be announcing another event for WrestleMania weekend, per a new report. PWInsider reports that there will be “at least one more” event from the company to be announced in Dallas for that weekend. There have additionally been rumors of a return to Chicago.
– During the first episode of Euphoria season two on HBO and HBO Max, the match between Jacob Fatu and L.A. Park from Superfight 2019 was seen playing on a TV. The scene took place at a bar.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler On Former Champion’s Return At WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details for Major Rumored WWE Superstar Return at Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Early Plans for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin & Booker T Grocery Store Brawl In 2001, Backstage Reaction To the Angle