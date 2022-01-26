MLW News: Another Event Reportedly Planned For WrestleMania Weekend, MLW Appears On Euphoria

– MLW will be announcing another event for WrestleMania weekend, per a new report. PWInsider reports that there will be “at least one more” event from the company to be announced in Dallas for that weekend. There have additionally been rumors of a return to Chicago.

– During the first episode of Euphoria season two on HBO and HBO Max, the match between Jacob Fatu and L.A. Park from Superfight 2019 was seen playing on a TV. The scene took place at a bar.