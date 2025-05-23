wrestling / News

MLW Expected To Announce Releases Soon, More Names Coming In

May 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Logo Image Credit: MLW

As previously reported, Janai Kai recently announced that she is a free agent and is no longer a part of Major League Wrestling. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kai will not be the last talent leaving MLW, as more releases are expected to happen in the coming weeks.

MLW is wanting to bring in bigger names and is going to make room on the roster for new blood. It’s possible that the company will attempt to acquire names recently released from WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading