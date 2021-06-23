wrestling / News
MLW Fightland Set to Return in October in Philadelphia
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the return of MLW Fightland. The event is slated for October 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 25 at MLW2300.com. You can see the full announcement below:
Tickets on sale for MLW’s Philly Oct. 2 return this FRIDAY
Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena
Major League Wrestling will return to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena Saturday night October 2nd.
Tickets on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET at MLW2300.com.
The card, entitled “FIGHTLAND” will feature a who’s who from Major League Wrestling.
Scheduled to appear:
World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu
Ross & Marshall Von Erich
National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
King Muertes
Mads Krügger
Davey Richards
Richard Holliday
World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed
Alicia Atout
Azteca Underground
Calvin Tankman
Gino Medina
Lee Moriarty
Ikuro Kwon
And MORE!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.
MEET AND GREETS
There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
5:30 p.m.: Early entry
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
