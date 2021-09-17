MLW Fightland To Air on Vice TV With One-Hour Special

The Wrap reports that MLW Fightland will air on VICE TV with a one-hour TV special that airs on October 7 at 10 PM ET. The matches will be taped on October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. With October 7 being on a Thursday, that means that Dark Side of the Ring will serve as a lead-in.

CEO and Founder Court Bauer said: “’MLW Fightland’ on Vice TV blows up the tired, old wrestling format. Everyone has played it safe in presenting wrestling the same way for 25 years. ‘MLW Fightland’ offers viewers a transparent, unfiltered all access look into the smoke-filled arenas of wrestling. We will present big fights and big stories with investigative reports giving viewers a raw, inside look at the very real world of wrestling.”

The main event of the show will feature MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu vs. National Champion Alex Hammerstone. The show will also feature MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed defending against Tajiri, Aramis and Arez. The Dark Side of the Ring episode that will provide the lead-in will be about Johnny K9.