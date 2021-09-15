MLW Fightland to Feature Middleweight Title Fatal Four-Way Match

MLW Fightland is set to be taped next month, and the event will feature a Fatal Four-Way for the MLW Middleweight Championship. Court Bauer revealed on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday (per Wrestling Inc that Myron Reed will defend his title against Aramis, Arez, and Tajiri at the October 2nd show. Tajiri is making his MLW debut in the match.

The Fightland episode of Fusion is being taped at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The lineup is:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship & National Openweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Alexander Hammerstone

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis

* 2021 Opera Cup First Round & Semifinal Matches: Alex Shelley, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, Tom Lawlor, TJP, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman

* Los Parks vs. TBA

* Nicole Savoy vs. TBA