MLW Files Motion to Expedite Conference In WWE Lawsuit

MLW has filed a motion to expedite a conference in their lawsuit with WWE, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the promotion filed a motion on Friday asking that the timeframe for the Initial Case Management Conference between the two parties be bumped up to September 29th.

The company argued that they cannot begin discovery until that conference is completed and have asked WWE sit down for the conference, but WWE has refused to agree, stating that there is a ruling regarding WWE’s Motion to Dismiss the lawsuit set for September 29th. MLW has argued that they “will suffer substantial harm and prejudice without the Court’s intervention because, under WWE’s interpretation of the Federal Rules, the Rule 26(f) conference would not be required to be held until October 6, 2022, more than four months after the motion to dismiss has been fully briefed. During this time, the parties will be foreclosed from conducting discovery… Moving the Initial Case Management Conference from October 27, 2022 to September 29, 2022 – the same date that the Court is set to hear oral argument on WWE’s motion to dismiss – would promote judicial efficiency and enable the parties to proceed with discovery more expeditiously.”

MLW has requested the following timeline for the lead up to the conference: