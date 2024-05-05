wrestling / News
MLW Files Trademark For Company Initials
MLW has filed a new trademark for its company initials. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark for “MLW” on May 2nd, which reads as follows:
“Mark For: MLW trademark registration is intended to cover the category of downloadable television shows about professional wrestling and sports entertainment.
Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through the medium of television; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, the provision of continuing shows about professional wrestling broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; entertainment services, namely, producing and conducting of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; sports entertainment in the nature of organizing and conducting competitions rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet”
