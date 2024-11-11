wrestling / News
MLW Files Trademark For ‘MLW vs. The World’
MLW is taking on the world, according to a new trademark that they’ve filed. Fightful reports that the company filed November 6 to trademark “MLW vs. The World.”
The description of the trademark reads as follows:
Downloadable television shows about professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software
Clothing, namely, tank tops, t-shirts, shirts, undershirts, sweatshirts, jackets, bandanas, headwear, namely, hats, caps
Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through the medium of television; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, the provision of continuing shows about professional wrestling broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; entertainment services, namely, producing and conducting of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; sports entertainment in the nature of organizing and conducting competitions rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, providing online video games; Production of video and computer game software