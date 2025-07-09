wrestling / News
MLW Files Trademark For The Skyscrapers
MLW has filed to trademark Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak’s team name of The Skyscrapers. The company filed the trademark application on July 8th for the team name, which Dyer and Dijak used when they captured the MLW World Tag Team Championships at Summer Of the Beasts on June 26th.
The trademark description reads:
“Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through the medium of television; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, the provision of continuing shows about professional wrestling broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; entertainment services, namely, producing and conducting of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; sports entertainment in the nature of organizing and conducting competitions rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet”