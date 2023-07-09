wrestling / News
MLW Announces Four New PPV Events For FITE+
July 8, 2023 | Posted by
During tonight’s MLW Never Say Never, the company announced that four more PPV events would be streaming this year on FITE+. The list includes:
September 9: Fury Road at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
October 14: Slaughterhouse
November 18: Fightland 2023
December 7: Oneshot
