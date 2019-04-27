MLW Fusion Preview: Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty Tables Match Set

– MLW released its official preview for this week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out all the details from MLW below:

FUSION PREVIEW: HART FOUNDATION VS. DYNASTY TABLES MATCH AND MORE

This week on Fusion, The Dynasty and Hart Foundation will go to war in a 3-on-3 tables match. After the Hart Foundation went joyriding in MJF’s car rental, the Dynasty are focused on extracting revenge… but are the affluent and arrogant trio ready to take on the sport’s most dominant team? Find out as carnage is unleashed in the main event!

19 year old Jordan Oliver makes his singles debut as he takes on Kotto Brazil in middleweight action. Can the Newburgh, NY native take Kotto’s ranking and move up in one of MLW’s most competitive divisions? Not if the “Haititan Sensation” has something to say about it.

Just one week away from making history as the first-ever Latina to Executive Produce pro wrestling on television, Promociones Dorado empresaria Salina de la Renta prepares to run MLW’s flagship. Meanwhile, Low Ki focusses on a showdown with a bitter nemesis.

Also signed for middleweight action: Tijuana thriller Rey Horus wages sky combat against Atlantic City’s Ace Austin.

What became of MJF’s rental car? Find out this week!

A new top ranked wrestler steps up to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Who? Tune in to find out!

Speaking of the title, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor checks in from his fight camp in Las Vegas… and he has some tough talk for CONTRA Unit.

Join Jim Cornette and Rich Bocchini from New York City for a night of top ranked wrestler!