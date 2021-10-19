wrestling / News
MLW Fusion: ALPHA Headed to FITE TV
MLW Fusion: ALPHA is making its way to FITE TV starting this week. MLW has announced that the weekly series is set to debut on FITE starting this Wednesday night and will be available to stream there for free. The announcement notes that the show will still be available on YouTube as well.
You can see the full announcement below:
MLW Fusion: ALPHA is coming to FITE
Series now available for free to stream on FITE.tv
Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv.
Alliances! Raids! Who will rise up? Tune in to MLW Fusion: ALPHA as an underground revolution begins featuring World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, Davey Richards, World Middleweight Champion TAJIRI, Los Parks, Cesar Duran and dozens of top ranked wrestlers from around the world.
Watch MLW on the FITE app on Roku, XBox, AppleTV, Chromecast, PS4, Samsung Smart TV, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Windows, and Mac. Learn more about how to watch MLW on FITE: https://www.fite.tv/p/how-to-watch/.
MLW is also available on MLW’s YouTube channel Wednesdays at 7pm ET.
