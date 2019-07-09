MLW Fusion Available On PlayStation Vue

– Major League Wrestling sent out the following press release:

NEW YORK — MLW FUSION is now available to watch on PlayStation Vue.

Fans can catch Major League Wrestling’s flagship weekly program MLW FUSION Saturday nights at 9pm EST/6pm PST on PlayStation Vue’s live TV streaming service via Bein Sports.

“If you don’t have cable you and want to watch MLW live, now you can watch all the MLW fights you want directly online on PlayStation Vue,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “As a sports and video game guy, beIN on Vue is the perfect 1-2 punch.”

PlayStation Vue provides an extraordinary live TV streaming experience. Get local news, live sports and TV channels you love on your favorite compatible devices. See why PlayStation Vue is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction.

