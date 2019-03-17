wrestling / News
Full MLW Fusion Episode 49 Out for This Week
March 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has released the latest episode for the last episode of MLW Fusion. You can check out the full episode below. Here’s the lineup for this week:
* MLW Tag Team Champions The Hart Foundation vs. MJF & Richard Holliday
* Hijo de LA Park vs. Puma King
* CONTRA’s Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu in action
