MLW Fusion Episode 50 Full Video Available
March 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has released the full episode of this week’s MLW Fusion. You can check out the full video for episode 50 below. You can also check out 411’s full recap for the episode RIGH THERE. Also, here is the lineup for last Saturday’s show:
* LA Park (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Mance Warner in a Death Match
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Alex Hammerstone
* Myron Reed vs. Gringo Loc
