wrestling / News
MLW Fusion Lineup for Tonight on BeIN Sport: Tom Lawlor vs. Josef Samael
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
– The updated lineup is out for tonight’s edition of MLW: Fusion on BeIN Sport. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* MLW Champion Tom Lawlor v. CONTRA’s Josef Samael
* The debut of Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks
* Jacob Fatu in handicap action
* Mance Warner prepares for the 4th of July
* The Von Erichs in the house
* Also appearing are Salina de la Renta, The Dynasty and more
For more on MLW, visit www.MLW.com
