MLW Fusion Lineup for Tonight on BeIN Sport: Tom Lawlor vs. Josef Samael

– The updated lineup is out for tonight’s edition of MLW: Fusion on BeIN Sport. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* MLW Champion Tom Lawlor v. CONTRA’s Josef Samael

* The debut of Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks

* Jacob Fatu in handicap action

* Mance Warner prepares for the 4th of July

* The Von Erichs in the house

* Also appearing are Salina de la Renta, The Dynasty and more

