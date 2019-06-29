wrestling / News

MLW Fusion Lineup for Tonight on BeIN Sport: Tom Lawlor vs. Josef Samael

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW: Fusion TV MLW’s MLW: FUSION LIVE

– The updated lineup is out for tonight’s edition of MLW: Fusion on BeIN Sport. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* MLW Champion Tom Lawlor v. CONTRA’s Josef Samael
* The debut of Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks
* Jacob Fatu in handicap action
* Mance Warner prepares for the 4th of July
* The Von Erichs in the house
* Also appearing are Salina de la Renta, The Dynasty and more

For more on MLW, visit www.MLW.com

