MLW Fusion Joining Pluto TV For Next Week’s Restart

MLW is set to make its official return next Wednesday for The Restart, and the company has announced that MLW Fusion will be available for streaming on Pluto TV.

There have already been several big matches announced for the show, including Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr., plus Myron Reed defending the World Middleweight Championship against Myron Reed.

Here’s the full press release on MLW Fusion joining Pluto TV, courtesy of PWInsider: