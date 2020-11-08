MLW Fusion Returning to YouTube on November 18th, Will Air Wednesdays

MLW Fusion is making its return later this month and is moving to Wednesday nights. MLW has announced that Fusion will return starting on November 18th, with episodes now airing Wednesday nights on their YouTube channel startting at 7 PM ET. This allows the show to be airing at the same time it streams on Fubo network, with the show airing on cable/satellite and BeIN Sports on Saturdays at 10 PM ET.

The move is part of the company’s #TheRestart initiative, kickstarting their return to shows for the first time since March. “Fans have been blowing up my Twitter for months asking that we keep MLW’s presence on YouTube, so we’re going to do just that,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “YouTube has enabled us to grow and we will continue to enrich the platform with more quality content from MLW.”

MLW also teased that the fight card for the November 18th episode will be revealed soon.