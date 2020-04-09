wrestling / News

MLW Fusion To Air Seven Nights A Week On beIN Sports

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW: Fusion TV MLW’s MLW: FUSION LIVE

MLW has announced that it will air episodes of Fusion nightly on beIN Sports starting tonight at 10 PM ET. This will be reruns of old episodes, but new episodes are still expected to air Saturday nights. This Saturday it will air at 10 PM ET for a ‘special episode.’

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, MLW: Fusion, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading