wrestling / News
MLW Fusion To Air Seven Nights A Week On beIN Sports
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
MLW has announced that it will air episodes of Fusion nightly on beIN Sports starting tonight at 10 PM ET. This will be reruns of old episodes, but new episodes are still expected to air Saturday nights. This Saturday it will air at 10 PM ET for a ‘special episode.’
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Discusses How Donald Trump ‘Marked Out’ During His WrestleMania IV Match, Describes How Trump Treated Him Backstage
- Drew McIntyre Says WWE Roster Will Get Title Shots Before Tyson Fury, Talks Social Media Feud With Fury
- Bayley Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Her Haircut, Discusses Dreaming About a Main Roster Match With Sasha Banks
- Jim Cornette Slams Firefly Funhouse Match, Assumes John Cena Did It Because He’s Not Coming Back, Says ‘The Business is Done’