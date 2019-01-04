wrestling / News
Various News: Non-Spoiler Preview for MLW Tonight, Highlights for This Week’s Impact Wrestling, and Non-Spoiler Lineup for WWE Main Event
January 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Here is the scheduled lineup for tonight’s edition of MLW: Fusion that will air on BeIN Sports:
* Pentagón Jr. vs. Teddy Hart
* LA Park vs. Gringo Loco
* Also scheduled to appear are MLW Champion Low Ki, Tommy Dreamer, Kotto Brazil and more.
– Impact Wrestling released some video highlights for this week’s episode of the show. You can check out those highlight clips below.
– And finally, here’s the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s edition of WWE Main Event:
* Titus O’Neill vs. Curt Hawkins
* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Tyler Breeze