MLW Set To Air Fusion YouTube Special on Thanksgiving
November 2, 2019 | Posted by
MLW announced at their Saturday Night SuperFight show tonight that they will broadcast a special edition of Fusion on Thanksgiving on YouTube starting at 6PM ET.
The special will likely be taped next week in Orlando, FL.
