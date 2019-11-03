wrestling / News

MLW Set To Air Fusion YouTube Special on Thanksgiving

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
MLW announced at their Saturday Night SuperFight show tonight that they will broadcast a special edition of Fusion on Thanksgiving on YouTube starting at 6PM ET.

The special will likely be taped next week in Orlando, FL.

