MLW Gives Update on Savio Vega After Injury on Fusion

– MLW has provided an update on Savio Vega after he was injured in on the latest episode of Fusion. The company provided the update in a post on MLW.com. Vega hit his head on the turnbuckle at the end of his match with Alexander Hammerstone, right before Hammerstone hit his finisher. However, Vega’s legs didn’t get a full rotation and they crumpled under him. You can see it in the below video at 48:07.

MLW’s update notes:

Hammerstone has since labeled the new version the “Night Terror Pendulum.” The move, similar to the Nightmare Pendulum, adds more torque and more power on the landing creating a devastating impact for the opponent.

In this instance, the added rotation and power resulted in Savio Vega’s legs crushing underneath his own body.

Vega lost movement in his legs and barely avoided a compound fracture of his right lower leg.

The league’s medical team moved in quickly to stabilize Vega as FUSION went off the air. Soon thereafter Vega would be en route to New York Hospital for Special Surgery. An orthopedic surgeon as well as the chief of spine surgery at the hospital diagnosed Vega with a severe stinger.

While the league expects Vega to fully recover, a return to the ring is unknown. As such, Vega remains on the injured reserved list.