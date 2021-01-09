wrestling / News

Various News: MLW Had La Parka Cutout Cheering Mets From Stands, Bayley On Her Women’s Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
La Parka

– La Parka attended all the New York Mets’ games this season…or at least, his cutout did. Court Bauer posted to Twitter noting that a cutout of the MLW star was “in the stands all season fiercely rooting on his team” and shared a picture of the cutout, as you can see below:

– A new clip from Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Bayley that releases on Sunday has the Smackdown star naming her women’s wrestling Mt. Rushmore. Her list was herself, Sasha Banks, Lita, and Chyna:

