MLW Reportedly Happy With Summer Of The Beasts, Note On Technical Issues

MLW was reportedly happy for the most with how last night’s Summer Of The Beasts show in New York City went. PWInsider reports that the company was pleased with how the event as a whole went down, with the exception of the technical issues that started the show.

Regarding those issues, the report notes that they were actually issues on YouTube’s end and that at one point an MLW production crew member was on two separate phones at the same time with YouTube reps on both the East and West Coast to get things resolved. The company had to pull the stream to resolve the issue and restart it, which led to the Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish match being missed. That match is no longer on the “final” video.