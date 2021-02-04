MLW Hypes Lio Rush vs. Laredo Kid Interpromotional Title Match

– As previously reported, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced a title versus title match between MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush and AAA World Cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid. The match will take place on next week’s Fusion. Here is the full press release on next week’s title matchup:

Historic MLW Title vs. AAA Title interpromotional championship fight signed

Lio Rush and Laredo Kid fight to unify their titles in dream match

NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and Lucha Libre AAA (“AAA”) today announced a historic title versus title fight featuring AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid vs. MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush for this Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After weeks of speculation, the title versus title match is official.

MLW and AAA officials today confirmed Lio Rush and Laredo Kid have put pen to paper and will fight in a match that could see the titles unified in a historic championship encounter.

“When we started hyping #TheRestart, we promised dream matches and interpromotional title fights and this Wednesday we make good on a big one,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Following a successful AAA World Cruiserweight Championship title defense 2 weeks ago, Laredo Kid challenged the newly minted MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush to a title match. After some behind the scenes maneuvering and negotiations, Lio Rush confirmed on last night’s FUSION the title vs. title match is on.

Financial terms for the title vs. title bout have not been disclosed.

Laredo Kid won the coveted AAA World Cruiserweight Champion February 16, 2019 at AAA Conquista Total in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico. Since then, Laredo Kid has emerged as one of Mexico’s most prominent luchadores.

Since debuting in MLW, Laredo Kid’s goal has been to win gold and possibly unify MLW and AAA championships. Next Wednesday he’ll get his shot.

Standing in his way is the self-described fighting athlete/influencer/musician/artist/reality star and moneyweight Lio Rush. Rush enters the match with immense momentum, fresh off of winning the World Middleweight title and appearing on MTV’s The Challenge. Outspoken about collecting all the gold, Lio Rush now looks to cement his history and become the first-ever wrestler to unify a MLW and AAA championship in league history.

Will titles be unified in this interpromotional dream title bout?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.