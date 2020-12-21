MLW Hypes National Openweight Title Match At Next Month’s Kings Of Colosseum

As previously reported, Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger has been added to MLW Kings of Colosseum, which will take place on Jan. 6 at 7 PM ET.

MLW issued a press release hyping the National Openweight title match between the two, with MLW CEO Court Bauer offering his thoughts on the intriguing matchup.

Here’s the full release from MLW:

MLW today announced National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger for the championship at KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. The event is being presented for free on all platforms.

“Kings of Colosseum promises to be a big marquee card and adding this big title match backs that hype up,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This is the proverbial immovable force meeting the immovable object and I can’t wait to see what goes down January 6.”

Since storming into MLW at #TheRestart, “Mads Krügger has put MLW in a death grip. Putting Hammerstone in the hospital and on the shelf for a month, the “Black Hand of CONTRA” would dominate all in his campaign of violence since debuting November 18.

Undefeated and vowing to crush Hammerstone, CONTRA’s masked mercenary is a threat to everyone.

Recently cleared to return to the ring, Hammerstone wants a piece of the man who severely injured him and he’ll now have that chance January 6th at Kings of Colosseum.

Hammerstone emerged during CONTRA’s hostile takeover as the man who would spearhead taking back MLW from CONTRA and end CONTRA’s occupation of MLW headquarters. Hammerstone is credited with recruiting and unifying the roster to come together and strike back at CONTRA.

Calling himself the CONTRA Hunter, perhaps even a Samoan Werewolf hunter, the #1 ranked wrestler in MLW looks to put an end to Krügger’s reign of terror in MLW at Kings of Colosseum.

The National Openweight Champion since June 1, 2019, Hammerstone looks to vanquish the man who stands between him and CONTRA kingpin, Jacob Fatu. But will Mads end his reign at Kings of Colosseum? January 6 all questions will be answered.

MLW is making its marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, DAZN.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

Also scheduled: World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy and many more.