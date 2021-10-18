MLW Hypes Upcoming Opera Cup Finals In Philadelphia

MLW has announced that 2021 Opera Cup Finals will officially take place on November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, with the event also set to include an MLW Fusion taping.

Here’s the full release from MLW on the Opera Cup Finals:

The oldest professional wrestling tournament in history will add a new chapter to its legacy as the 2021 edition of the “classic” comes to a conclusion on November 6th.

With the opening round underway, it remains to be seen who will outwrestle all others en route to entering the finals in Philadelphia. This past week, Davey Richards ousted the 2020 cup winner Tom Lawlor to advance to the semi-finals. This week, Matt Cross and Calvin Tankman will compete with only one man advancing. Others still in the mix include: TJP, Lee Moriarty, Alex Shelley and Bobby Fish.

🎟 Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day.

After a 71-year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019. Soon thereafter, the league confirmed the “classic” would be an annual tournament hosted exclusively by MLW.