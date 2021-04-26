MLW Hypes Saturday Debut On VICE TV

It was reported last week that MLW has signed a deal to air their content on VICE TV, which begins this Saturday at 12 PM ET. The company is hyping the move with a press release, which you can see below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it will premiere on Vice TV this Saturday at noon (Eastern).

“This Saturday we kick off an exciting new chapter as millions of fans can now tune in to Vice TV for Major League Wrestling,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said. “Just like Vice TV, MLW is an unfiltered and immersive experience.”

Witness top ranked wrestlers and the next generation of wrestling’s most legendary families as they clash each week on Vice TV.

A national audience on cable and satellite will witness the rise of CONTRA Unit, a new hope emerge with the arrival of Ross and Marshall Von Erich and some dynastic moments from Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday.

Journey to the hottest arenas and fight clubs as rivalries are ignited for championship gold each and every week with MLW on Vice TV.

Learn where you can watch Vice TV: https://www.vicetv.com/en_us/page/about-vice-tv.