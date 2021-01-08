MLW Hypes Tag Team Title Main Event For Next Week’s Fusion

As previously reported, Salina de la Renta will be in charge of next week’s edition of MLW Fusion, with Los Parks set for a Tornado Tag Team Match with Ross and Marshall Von Erich for the MLW World Tag Team titles in the main event. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will be the special guest referee for the match.

MLW issued a press release on next week’s showdown between the two teams:

Major League Wrestling today announced Los Parks vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich in a Torando World Tag Team Championship match. The bout will feature “Filthy” Tom Lawlor as special guest referee this Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has, in what some believe, abused her power, in making this championship match.

For months, LA Park has said he will retire if his pursuit for gold goes nowhere.

With Los Parks having a falling out with Salina in late 2019, the Puerto Rican powerbroker knew she could entice Los Parks back into Promociones Dorado IF she could make this title match. She’s not only done that but stacked the odds in their favor with Tom Lawlor – the Von Erichs bitter rival as the special referee.

Ever the fighting champions, Ross and Marshall Von Erich have gone on record with MLW.com, saying it’s an honor to defend the titles against one of Mexico’s greatest families. However, they issued a warning that if Lawlor attempts to compromise the integrity of the title fight, he will be held accountable.

On Christmas morning, Tom Lawlor did an unboxing revealing a referee shirt (watch). Little did we know at the time the mysterious anonymous gift was from Salina de la Renta.

As part of Salina de la Renta’s contract with MLW, the league granted de la Renta three episodes to executive produce.

Signed thus far for Wednesday’s FUSION:

•Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs – Tornado World Tag Team Championship with Tom Lawlor as special guest referee

Also scheduled to appear: Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice and more.

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

