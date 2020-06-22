MLW Hypes Tom Lawlor’s Upcoming NJPW Debut

As we previously reported, NJPW announced a new series called Lion’s Break Collision, which premieres next month on NJPW World. Among the talents listed is MLW’s ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, and MLW hyped his involvement in a new press release. It reads:

Former World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is the first MLW athlete to represent Major League Wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As originally reported two weeks ago, the captain of Team Filthy will compete in two inter-promotion bouts hosted by New Japan.

You can watch Lawlor get filthy in New Japan Friday nights starting July 3rd at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on New Japan World as New Japan Pro Wrestling presents Lion’s Break: COLLISION.

