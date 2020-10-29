MLW Hypes Up New Deal With BeIN Sports

As we reported yesterday, Major League Wrestling has signed a new deal with BeIN Sports which will see the company continue to air on the network for the foreseeable future. MLW has hyped up the deal with an official press release, which you can see below.

MLW and beIN SPORTS sign new deal

MLW to air nationwide on cable and satellite on Saturdays

NEW YORK/MIAMI – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”)® and beIN SPORTS have renewed their partnership, with MLW set to continue airing on cable television and satellite nationwide.

The broadcast partnership agreement includes broadcast rights for MLW’s weekly series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, which airs Saturdays at 10pm ET.

This deal marks the first of many expected for the league as it expands its content offerings to linear and nonlinear broadcasters.

MLW is represented by Matt Sorger, Bryan Diperstein and Will Horowitz of ICM Partners.

“We are excited to continue to be a cornerstone of beIN SPORTS’ portfolio of world-class sports content. beIN’s dual language reach will help further entrench MLW as a thriving sports league,” Court Bauer, CEO and founder of MLW, said.

Regularly one of the highest rated programs on the sports network, beIN SPORTS has been the home of Major League Wrestling since 2018.

MLW will premiere a new season of FUSION this fall as part of #TheRestart initiative.