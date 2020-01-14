MLW Signs With ICM Partners To Represent Them In TV Negotiations

Deadline reports that MLW has signed with ICM Partners to have ICM represent them in negotiating new broadcast and streaming deals, as well as represent MLW Studios, a studio focusing on original scripted and non-scripted programming. MLW’s TV rights become available this spring.

MLW has been rumored to be in talks with Showtime about a TV deal.

With WWE’s recent big money deal with USA Network and FOX, and AEW’s deal with WarnerMedia, there appears to be more interest in wrestling content which MLW is trying to capitalize on.

“As the only free agent in the wrestling space in 2020, MLW is in a unique position in the television landscape,” said Court Bauer, creator and CEO, Major League Wrestling. “MLW provides an extraordinary entertainment experience, showcasing some of the sport’s most storied and iconic families, embracing the Mexican lucha libre culture and presenting original content in a 360 manner.”

Looking like step 1 of the 2020 blueprint for @MLW may be revealed tomorrow. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) January 14, 2020

MLW’s full press release is below.