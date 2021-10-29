wrestling / News

MLW In Talks With The Crash About Holding An Event In Mexico

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW is talking with The Crash about holding a joint event in Tijuana, Mexico. The company has worked with the Crash before, and co-promoted events together as recently as this past August.

It was noted this week that Will Ospreay had been set to appear for MLW at an upcoming event with the Crash, but he was blocked from doing so by NJPW due to their relationship with CMLL.

